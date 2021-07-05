Short Interest in Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Expands By 16.7%

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Myrexis stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,854. Myrexis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Myrexis
