Short Interest in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Increases By 17.4%

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New Frontier Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NFH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. 126,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. New Frontier Health has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in New Frontier Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in New Frontier Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Frontier Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

