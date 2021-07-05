Short Interest in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Grows By 18.1%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.52. 285,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,735. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after buying an additional 541,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $23,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.