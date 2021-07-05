Short Interest in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Rises By 17.1%

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Northeast Bank by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,798. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $248.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03). The firm had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

