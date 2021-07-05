Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Decreases By 22.6%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ NWPX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.83. 39,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,924. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares in the company, valued at $794,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,304.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,663. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.8% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 98,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

