Short Interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Increases By 16.2%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,820,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in OrganiGram by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in OrganiGram by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in OrganiGram by 50.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,575,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $815.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

