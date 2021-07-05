Short Interest in Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Expands By 19.1%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OXBDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

