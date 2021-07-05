Short Interest in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Decreases By 15.1%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 520,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 747,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLG stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $261.35 million, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

