Short Interest in Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Increases By 16.6%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.1 days.

Polaris Infrastructure stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.17. Polaris Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

