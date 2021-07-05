Short Interest in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Increases By 19.3%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 221,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $18.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90. Professional has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Professional will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $85,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 50.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Professional in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

