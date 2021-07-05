Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Declines By 16.3%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.3844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining and energy company in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, mining support services, warehousing, coal barging and ship loading, channel dredging and maintenance, stevedoring, port services, forestry, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as repair and installation of machines; manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation; and treats mine water into potable water.

