Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Increases By 18.3%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,300 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 316,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,755. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.75.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

