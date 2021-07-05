Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Drops By 17.1%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 749.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMF remained flat at $$8.40 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.81. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

