Short Interest in SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Increases By 18.0%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 360.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF remained flat at $$68.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SalMar ASA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.