Short Interest in SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Rises By 17.7%

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SITOQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 10,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,436. SITO Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.

Get SITO Mobile alerts:

SITO Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for SITO Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITO Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.