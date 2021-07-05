Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declines By 15.1%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SRRTF opened at $10.36 on Monday. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.