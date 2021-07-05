Short Interest in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Decreases By 15.0%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 472,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $54.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.31 million, a PE ratio of 104.46, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.04. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $90,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,656 shares of company stock valued at $263,321 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Surmodics by 2,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.