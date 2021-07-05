Short Interest in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Rises By 19.3%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 458,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 884,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 443.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after buying an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 29.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 165,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $39.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.86. Ternium has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.54%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.