Short Interest in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expands By 17.6%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ALL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.23. 954,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Allstate by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Allstate by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.08.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

