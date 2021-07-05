Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Grows By 16.4%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 12,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

GPS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.40. 4,282,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851,636. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.51) EPS. Analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $538,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,083 shares in the company, valued at $642,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $660,983.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,045 shares of company stock worth $8,083,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Gap by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

