Short Interest in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Increases By 16.5%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,500 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 706,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TIM by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TIM in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

TIM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.30. 275,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,636. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

