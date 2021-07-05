Short Interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Drops By 16.6%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 14,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.