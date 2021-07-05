Short Interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Increases By 17.1%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,540,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 10,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

USB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. 3,520,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after acquiring an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

