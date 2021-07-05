Short Interest in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expands By 19.1%

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after buying an additional 136,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

