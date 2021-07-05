Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expands By 18.5%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $103,554,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after acquiring an additional 534,988 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $60,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 154.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,336 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.14. 941,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.63.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

