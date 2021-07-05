Short Interest in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Grows By 18.2%

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 413,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.26. 84,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,443. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 204.65%.

WBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 47,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

