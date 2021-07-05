Short Interest in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Declines By 17.0%

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ZIXI stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $402.46 million, a PE ratio of -22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIXI. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ZIX by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ZIX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

