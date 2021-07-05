Showcase Trading 44.2% Lower This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $371,988.65 and approximately $129,542.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00165669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,604.87 or 0.99639833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

