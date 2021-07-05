Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $79.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

