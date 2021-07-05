Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Trading Down 5.5%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 8,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 84,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc in May 2020.

