SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.73 and last traded at C$10.81. Approximately 43,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 387,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.86.

SIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.55.

The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.70.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.06). Research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

