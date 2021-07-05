Simple Software Solutions Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $117,547.83 and $359.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,895,444 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

