Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.