Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SLP stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
