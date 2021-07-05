Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Shares Down 2.4%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) shares fell 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 14,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

