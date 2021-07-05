Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stake Lifted by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,218 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 5.29% of Sio Gene Therapies worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.60 on Monday. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SIOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

