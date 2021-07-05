Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Short Interest Up 18.1% in June

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 490,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,187. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

