SKALE Network Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $239.19 million and approximately $37.10 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

