Skrumble Network (SKM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $155,316.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

