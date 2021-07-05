Skycoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.06 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002509 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00139667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00166492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,155.84 or 1.00323138 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

