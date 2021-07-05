Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Update

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SND opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 33.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $136,967.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.