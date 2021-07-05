SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Trading Up 1.2%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) shares were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $604.16 and last traded at $596.00. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $589.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.21.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

