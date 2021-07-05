Smoothy Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.49 million and $545,088.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00134581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00166646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,743.82 or 1.00255660 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.