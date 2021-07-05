Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNMRF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $6.03 on Monday. Snam has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.