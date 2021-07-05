SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002058 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

