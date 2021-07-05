SnowSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.46 or 0.00018966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $135,362.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00139191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00166363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,073.85 or 1.00117898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.19 or 0.00923169 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,197 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.