Solanium (SLIM) Price Down 22.8% This Week

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Solanium has a total market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $176,591.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00168387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,553.84 or 0.99793854 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars.

