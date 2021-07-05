SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Down 15.7% in June

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 1,089,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of WNDW stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. SolarWindow Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 2.80.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

