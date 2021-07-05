Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,022 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.