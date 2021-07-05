Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $19.49 on Monday. Sompo has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $20.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

