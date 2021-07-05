Sora (XOR) Price Hits $217.72 on Exchanges

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Sora has a market capitalization of $75.42 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sora has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Sora coin can now be purchased for approximately $217.72 or 0.00636694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00171238 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Sora is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 346,422 coins. The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sora is sora.org . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

